A Grantham couple are celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary today (March 24).

Joe Kime, 84, and wife Barbara 79, are marking 60 years of marriage.

The couple were married on March 24, 1962, at St John’s Church, Spitalgate.

Cyril and Barbara Kime are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. (55638403)

Barbara has lived in Grantham for most of her life, and Joe, who’s Christian name is Cyril, was born and raised nearby in Sudbrook.

The couple met in 1958 at The Plough Inn, Wilsford, which Barbara’s family took over when she was 11.

Barbara added: “I met my husband there. He was from the village of Sudbrook and had a lot to do with Ancaster. He came and took the darts team out and did everything for their arrangements and team things, so I met him at the pub.

Cyril and Barbara Kime on their wedding day (55640874)

“Then we started making dates. I used to have to work behind the bar a bit with my parents, and when the bar would close at 10 or 11 we would dash off to Billinghay or somewhere for the Ron Diggins and a bit of a dance until midnight.”

Barbara and Joe’s daughter Della was born in 1963 and their son Philip in 1969.

When asked the secret to a happy marriage, Barbara said: “I don’t think there is a secret, you either get on or you don’t get on and have to learn to get on.”

Joe had a slightly different outlook, and jokingly said that to have a happy marriage “you keep the arguments down to two a week”.

The couple are very sporty and Joe has been described by Barbara as “very much a sportsman”.

She said: “He was the goalkeeper for Ancaster, St Johns, Barford’s and St Anne’s. So he played for quite a few local teams, and cricket is his other love. He played a bit of cricket and then big time we both went into golf at Stoke Rochford.

“Then we played there many many years and my husband was a captain there in 1993, and he played for teams and I played for the ladies, and we played in the mixed teams.”

Joe worked at A C Williams, followed by two years National Service in the RAF from 1955 to 1957, then worked at a fitting shop at Aveling Barford.

He then worked as a service deputy before travelling all over the UK as a service engineer, then became a service rep for the Far East and South America.

The couple lived in Welwyn Close until 1975 when Joe was made general manager at a new subsidiary company in Papua New Guinea. Barbara became a secretary at the national airline.

Joe said: “Barbara was into horses as well whilst we were there and she used to do a bit of instructing with the kids at Port Moresby pony club. We were even there when the Queen came for her silver jubilee, and were at a banquet for her.”

After three years the couple returned to Grantham for their children’s education.

Barbara said: “We’ve done sequence dancing, rambling, and we are outdoors types.

“I still work for the church, for 20 years I have cleaned St Wulfram’s church and I am an authorised lay minister, so I take Holy Communion in one or two of the nursing homes and go to church every Sunday.”

To celebrate their anniversary, Barbara and Joe will be going out with their family and friends for dinner on Saturday.

Barbara said: “We couldn’t go out on the Thursday because of people working, but we have got a family party for 10 of us going to The Plough where we originally met, and we have a room to ourselves and a nice meal.”