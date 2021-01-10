Long Bennington couple launch 'cracking' egg business during lockdown
Published: 12:17, 10 January 2021
When the coronavirus pandemic first hit the UK in March last year, many businesses were hit hard and millions of workers were furloughed.
Despite the downturn and uncertainty around the future, some people used the time to take the brave step of starting a new business.
We spoke to Richard Stewart this week, a seasoned recruiter of nearly 20 years, 10 of which he’s had his own recruitment business.