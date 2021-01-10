Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Long Bennington couple launch 'cracking' egg business during lockdown

By Tracey Davies
-
tracey.davies@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 12:17, 10 January 2021

When the coronavirus pandemic first hit the UK in March last year, many businesses were hit hard and millions of workers were furloughed.

Despite the downturn and uncertainty around the future, some people used the time to take the brave step of starting a new business.

We spoke to Richard Stewart this week, a seasoned recruiter of nearly 20 years, 10 of which he’s had his own recruitment business.

BusinessCoronavirusGrantham Tracey Davies
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE