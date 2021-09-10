A Grantham couple who met at a nightclub have celebrated their golden wedding anniversary.

Peter and Heather Manterfield, of Huntingtower Road, marked 50 years of marriage on Saturday (September 4) with a garden party with their family and close friends.

The devoted couple tied the knot at St Johns Church, Corby Glen, in September 1971, following nearly four years of courting after first meeting at a nightclub in Nottingham in 1967.

Peter and Heather Manterfield celebrated their Golden Wedding Anniversary on Saturday. (50954323)

After getting married, the couple moved to Victoria Street and then to Huntingtower Road 45 years ago. They went on to have two children, daughter Lisa in December 1971 and Paul in January 1977.

Peter, now 72, spent his working life as a painter and decorator while Heather, who grew up in Corby Glen, worked as an invoice clerk at Woolworths.

Now retired, Heather, 69, volunteers for the The People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA) and enjoys playing walking tennis. Peter has continued to work as a painter and decorator a few days a week and also plays darts at Grantham Town Football Club.

They are also doting grandparents to Robert, Jasmine and Amy.

When asked what the secret is to a lengthy and successful marriage Heather said: “You just have to give and take a bit.”

Happy anniversary!