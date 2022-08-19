A couple who moved to Allington 45 years ago are celebrating their golden wedding anniversary today (Friday).

Dave and Marion Strange, married in Heston on August 19, 1972, after meeting as students at Swansea University in 1969.

They moved to Allington in 1977 and have lived there for the past 45 years.

Marion and Dave Strange when they married in 1972. (58646041)

Marion said: "I don't think because we've been married for a long time that you're an expert on marriage, we are still learning every day. But perhaps it's just to be kind."

Dave added: "My secret and my understanding of marriage is that the husband is never right.

"As the years go on the wife just seems to know more about you. You grow closer and closer."

Dave was born in Essex while Marion was born in South London and later moved to West London.

After they married, the couple moved into their first home in Aveley, Essex, where Dave had a job teaching maths and Marion taught at a school in Leytonstone.

In 1973, they then moved to Newark and Dave taught at the Grove School, which is now known as the Newark Academy.

Marion and Dave Strange in 2022. (58646055)

Marion taught English at the Magnus Boys' Grammar School, now known as the Magnus Church of England Academy, where she was the school's first female teacher.

Dave taught at the Grove School for 36 years until he retired in 2011, and during this time he was head of sixth form and also deputy head of the school.

Marion left teaching when the couple had children, and later returned to the profession when they were grown up.

Before retiring in 2010, Marion taught at the Walton Girls' High School for 14 years.

Both of them are rotarians, as Dave was a founding member of the Newark Castle Rotary Club in 1986, and Marion joined the Grantham Kesteven Rotary Club as its first female member in 2006.

The couple started the Children of Courage Award events at their clubs.

Marion added: "Over the years we have enjoyed being involved with a variety of projects supporting local, national and international charities."

They have two children names Liz and Martyn, who they enjoy "spending precious time with", alongside their two grandchildren.

The couple added: "We are looking forward to being able to celebrate their anniversary with family and friends, many coming from long distances, as it will be wonderful for everyone to get together again for a happy occasion after such a long time."