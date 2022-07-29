A Grantham couple is celebrating their Golden wedding anniversary.

Derek and Margaret Booles married on July 29, 1972 after first meeting each other through a mutual friend.

Margaret grew up in Reigate in Surrey, and Derek grew up in Loughborough.

For a few years, they kept a long distance relationship going until they married at St John's Church in Redhill.

Derek and Margaret Booles, who are celebrating their Golden wedding anniversary, on their wedding day on July 29 1972. (57931840)

After their honeymoon, they moved to Grantham and have lived on the Manthorpe Estate ever since.

Rachel Rich, the couples daughter said: "It is amazing that my mum and dad even met.

"My mum worked at Grantham Hospital and then at St Peters Hill Surgery and my dad worked at Pedigree Petfoods for over 30 years.

"Since retiring they have been busier than ever!

"They are active members of St John's Church in Manthorpe and support a number of other charitable organisations including the food bank.

"During their married life they have raised 1000's for local and international charitable organisations through coffee mornings, book sales, cake sales and bucket collections.

"My message to them on their anniversary is that we are so excited and proud that we will be able to see them renew their vows at St Johns Church in Manthorpe.

Derek and Margaret Booles, who are celebrating their Golden wedding anniversary. (58218394)

"It will be a really special day for everyone."

The couple have two children, which includes Rachel and her brother Thomas.

They are also grandparents to Peter, Millie and Tommy, and they are "fantastic grandparents," Rachel added.