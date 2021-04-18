A Grantham couple have spent lockdown cleaning up the streets around their home.

Stephen Footitt, of Bridge End Grove, decided to take matters into his own hands after growing frustrated at the amount of litter he saw while out walking during lockdown.

Together with his wife Frances, the couple have collected 15 bin bags of litter and rubbish between Old Somerby roundabout and Bridge End Grove in the past four weeks.

Stephen Footitt (46178898)

Stephen, 60, said: “We were amazed to count over 70 discarded empty vodka bottles along the hedgerow. We also found a lot of fast food wrappers; they’re a real problem in the area, although I know that McDonald’s do collect the majority of their discarded rubbish.”

It wasn’t all rubbish though, with Stephen adding: “I was also lucky enough to find £20 on the verge, too.”

The couple have focused their efforts on the busy stretch of road near their home on Bridge End Grove.

Stephen added: “We stopped short of tackling Whalebone Lane, towards Little Ponton, as there was just too much litter. I reported it to the council though and I believe that it has already been cleared.”

Stephen now plans to continue their litter-picking ventures once a month as their efforts seem to be making a difference.

He added: “We were filling about four bags each time to start with but only two bags last time. It was a good way to fill a quiet Sunday during lockdown when I wasn’t able to play golf.”

Their efforts haven’t gone unnoticed.

Stephen said: “We would get motorists pipping their horns. We really want to keep on top of it now that we have tackled the bulk of it. I think I have definitely got the bug for it now.”