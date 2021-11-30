A couple who transform their house and garden every year at Christmas to raise money for a hospice, say they have created their biggest display yet.

Stephen and Susan Storey launched their latest Christmas display outside their home on Wentworth Drive, Grantham, and are collecting donations to raise money for St Barnabas Hospice at Grantham Hospital.

The hospice is close to their hearts, as they raise the money in memory of their good friend John Little who died this year in the hospice, as well as Susan's dad, Ron Wade, who passed away in the hospice unit aged 96 in November 2019.

Stephen and Susan with their family. (53423392)

Stephen said the hospice looked after John "very well", and hopes to raise some money for the charity this year.

Stephen continued: “We’ve got bigger and bigger as the years have gone on. This year we’ve put more stars up in the sky and spent a bit more money on it.

"We keep improving every year. It’s probably as good as we’ve had it really. It’s probably the best one yet."

Stephen and Susan Storey have decorated the front of their home and garden on Wentworth Drive. (53423389)

The Christmas display started out as a place for the couple’s three grandchildren to enjoy, but it wasn’t long before the Storeys started adding more to make the displays bigger each year.

They added the donation box in 2019 in memory of Ron, after people suggested that the display could raise money for charity.

In 2019, they raised £520, but in 2020, the couple collected over £2,200, thanks in part to two large donations.

Stephen added: “There’s a box in a garden for people to leave donations People are starting to donate. All donations are welcome.

Stephen and Susan Storey have decorated the front of their home and garden on Wentworth Drive. (53423383)

“It would be very nice if we could beat last year’s total, which I don’t think we will because last year we had two big donations.

Send pictures of your outdoor festive displays to comment@granthamjournal.co.uk or on Facebook.

Stephen and Susan Storey have decorated the front of their home and garden on Wentworth Drive. (53423398)