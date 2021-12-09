A Grantham couple have created a Christmas lights display to raise money for a worthy charity.

It took Michael Coleman and his wife, Gail, seven days to put up more than 30 sets of Christmas lights at their home on Harlaxton Road, which they completed in the last weekend of November.

The couple usually put a few Christmas lights out, but decided to go above and beyond this year to raise money for The Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance service.

The blue and white themed Christmas lights on Harlaxton Road, Grantham (53617595)

Michael said: "We did it last year as part of the lockdown and everyone commented on how nice it was, and that's why we decided to do it for a charity this time.

"It really kept the children happy through lockdown.

"There are 32 sets of lights, ranging from 100 lights to 1,000 lights."

"It was our intention to do something for a good cause, and because of the blue and white theme, we thought it would be good for an emergency services."

The lights will remain up for people to see until Sunday January 2, and so far, the pair have raised more than £140 for the air ambulance service.

If you wish to donate to the fundraiser you can do so at: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/michael-coleman12