A couple have covered their house inside and out with Christmas decorations, to raise cash for a terminal illness charity.

Ian Hage and Kenneth Burton, who live in Ingoldsby, are inviting families to get into the festive spirit with them again, raising money for Marie Curie, as well as SOS Dog Rescue.

Last year, due to Covid restrictions the event was outdoors only. Doors will be open to the general public for one last time this year and visitors aged 12 and over must wear masks indoors.

Ian and Ken have transformed their property into the Enchanted Christmas House. (53402341)

Ian and Kenneth said: “We always go over the top with our decorations and invite people from the local village to our party.

"This year is our final year of opening our doors so it will be a Christmas mash up of everything enchanted. The event is completely free but we welcome donations to our charities. 100% of all money received within the buckets goes to the charities – we cover the costs of the decorations.

"We have raised over £7,400 over the past three events it would be amazing to reach £10,000”.

Based at Field House, Main Street, Ingoldsby, the house is decorated with large Christmas trees outside and entrance is through a customised built enchanted castle complete with six foot nutcrackers, with thanks to Eclipse Double Glazing Ltd for their creation.

Visitors will also have the chance to meet Santa himself.

You can visit the house between 5pm and 8pm each night from the December 5 to 27 (the event will be closed on Christmas day).

If you require a private show round due to medical or relaxed requirements, please email : ihbphotographic@gmail.com

All money raised through the open house will be split between the terminal illness charity, Marie Curie, as well as SOS Dog Rescue.

Lauren Alexander, Lincolnshire community fundraiser for Marie Curie, said: “I am so excited for this year’s event! Every year Ian and Ken blow me away with their efforts and showmanship.

"I cannot thank them enough for their continued support. Please do visit if you can – it’s not one to miss”.

Marie Curie nurses work through the night, providing expert care and support to people living with any terminal illness, and their loved ones, helping them make the most of the precious time they have together within their own homes.

Within Lincolnshire alone, there are 83 nurses who provide care for 2,500+ patients a year.