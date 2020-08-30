Grantham couple fear more trees could be blown down on to their house
Published: 16:45, 30 August 2020
A couple fear their home could be in danger after a large tree fell next to their property in high winds on Tuesday.
Tim and Elaine Leeson live next to an overgrown piece of land on Harrowby Lane, in Grantham, where a number of tall trees grow next to their home.
The tree fell across their fence, breaking some panels, and against their house, but caused only minor damage.
