A Grantham couple were the first to tie the knot at St Wulfram’s Church last month after lockdown restrictions eased.

After an anxious wait Sam Worrell and his bride Amy Nadollek finally said ‘I do’ infront of their closest family and friends on Saturday, May 29, after rules were eased, allowing up to 30 people to attend a wedding ceremony.

After booking their wedding date months before the cornavirus pandemic hit last year, the couple, who first met at Grantham College, faced an anxious wait to see if their big day would actually go ahead.

Sam and Amy Worrell married at St Wulfram's Church.

Amy, 29, said: “We left the date as it was and just hoped for the best. When the rule of six came into force we were fully prepared to just get married with both sets of our parents watching as we just wanted to get married.”

But after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that up to 30 people could attend a wedding ceremony from May 17, the couple jumped into action.

Amy, who works as a care assistant at the Cree Centre in Grantham, added: “We suddenly had just six weeks to organise everything.I admit that there were plenty of tears and we must have watched the news everyday to check if anything had changed again. Our families were a huge support. We couldn’t have done it without them.”

Sam and Amy Worrell married at St Wulfram's Church.

The wedding went ahead, conducted under the current covid restrictions and guidelines, with 30 guests, who all wore masks inside the church.

The service was conducted by Father Clay Roundtree, who was only formally licenced by the Bishop of Grantham, last month, followed by a reception at Grantham Conservative Club, on Castlegate.

Despite covid guidelines prohibiting dancing amongst guests, the couple were still allowed to have their first dance together.

Sam and Amy Worrell married at St Wulfram's Church.

Chris Nadollek, father of the bride, was just grateful that the day could still go ahead.

He added: “This was a special occasion for so many reasons. We have waited so long for this day, and it was perfect. So many people worked together to make the day work including the usher Joe who had to ensure that everyone was adhering to the Covid guidelines.

“The barman at The Conservative Club was great. As we were unable to go to the bar due to covid rules, he was rushed off his feet catering for us all.

Photographer and family friend Lez Jones was also there to capture the day on camera.

He said: “It was wonderful that the wedding went ahead. I have known this family for many years, and we were all watching the pandemic developments closely leading up to the big day."

Sam, 37, who works as an operative at Christian Salvesen, in Easton, proposed to Amy in 2019 after seeking her father’s blessing first.

Despite it being a much smaller affair than originally planned, the couple said that they wouldn’t change a single thing about their special day.

Amy added: “Getting married at St Wulfram’s Church was a dream come true. It was a shame that we couldn’t have had more of our family and friends there but everyone understood. It was the perfect day."

The couple spent their honeymoon in Skegness and will live together in Grantham.

Photos: Lez Jones