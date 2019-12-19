Couple get engaged at Ingoldsby 'Polar Express' themed Christmas house

A couple who got engaged at a Polar Express-themed Christmas house in Ingoldsby have revealed that they are hoping to get married in February.

Conor Munsey, 20, proposed to his girlfriend Ellie Sanders, also 20, at the home of Ian Hage and Kenneth Burton on Main Street in the village, which has been transformed into a winter wonderland to raise money for charity.

Conor, who lives in Bourne with Ellie, said: “We have been engaged before but then we split up. We got back together but I wanted to propose properly. It was our first time visiting the Christmas house so it seemed like the perfect opportunity to propose. I asked Ian first if he minded as it is their home, but he was delighted for me to.”