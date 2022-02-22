A pair of newly-weds got their ducks in a row as they married on Duck Day.

Phil Mendham and Clare Sheppard from Grantham decided to have a duck-themed wedding today, with the date resembling a row of the aquatic birds (22-2-22).

The pair today celebrated their love at the Dirty Duck pub in Woolsthorpe after marrying at the registry office.

Phil Mendham and Clare Sheppard had a duck-themed wedding. (55057905)

Clare said that the day had been "lovely", with around 70 guests attending their service, before heading to the Dirty Duck for the reception.

She praised the pub's landlords Lynne and Jean-Francois, saying that they had done "a good job" and thanked them for taking them to the station later on tonight so that they can travel down to London ahead of their flight to Jamaica tomorrow.

Clare added: "It's been a beautiful day. No rain, no wind."

Phil Mendham and Clare Sheppard had a duck-themed wedding. (55057908)

In the build-up to the big day, Phil, 55, said: “We wanted a really fun day, so we planned that date and the Dirty Duck had to be the venue. Lynne and Jean-Francois from the Dirty Duck seem to be as excited as we are, and they are kindly sorting out all the catering along with a pork pie wedding cake.”

To make sure the party is more fun than ‘fowl’ there will be bride and groom rubber ducks topping the pork pie wedding cake, and a wood-turned duck being used as a ring holder.

Phil proposed to Clare, 47, outside Lincoln Cathedral in October and at the time she joked about marrying on the day that included ‘all the twos’.

“It’s quackers and so am I!” she added.

Phil Mendham and Clare Sheppard had a duck-themed wedding. (55057882)

The pair, who opened Clare’s of Grantham hair salon in the market place last year, have both been married before. They wanted this wedding to spread cheer after the difficulty of the past two years.

“My sister reckons I’m not taking this wedding seriously, but I am, because I wouldn’t be getting married in the first place,” said Clare, who has sons aged 17 and 19.

“But it’s just fun, it’s happy and it’ll cheer people up. All these weddings were cancelled for Covid so we just thought ‘let’s go for it, let’s have a laugh’.”

Phil Mendham and Clare Sheppard had a duck-themed wedding. (55057873)

Even though the pair enjoy the taste of duck, they will be serving up a cheese board to go with their pork pie.

Clare laughed that once they have tied the knot, he won’t forget their wedding anniversary in a hurry.

“I said to Phil, what a day, you won’t forget it. I won’t forget it!”

Clare on her hen night. (54946893)

To tie in with the unusual theme, Clare sported a duck mask and a rubber duck necklace on her hen do.

She even has a duck-themed surprise for Phil when they jet off to Jamaica the day after the wedding for their honeymoon.

Phil Mendham and Clare Sheppard had a duck-themed wedding. (55057876)