A couple living in a village have been helping people fit spare wheels after damaging their car in potholes.

Stephanie Wiltshire and Wilf Stranks say that they have witnessed five vehicles with damage to their cars in the course of just three days due to a pot hole on the B1174 near Little Ponton.

Stephanie said that Wilf has been helping people fit their spare wheels "at all hours of the day and night" and the pair have put cones by the potholes.

Stephanie and Wilf have helped drivers with fitting their spare wheels.

Stephanie said: "I feel so sorry for all these people. We travel the country and Grantham and the surrounding is by far one of the most shocking and dangerous roads we've ever come across.

"It is only a B road, but it is heavily used at high speed by lorries too.

"Not only is it dangerous, but that's seven tyres that are now in landfill."

The potholes on the B1174 near Little Ponton.

A Lincolnshire County Council spokesperson said: "This pothole has been reported and it is going to be repaired.

"We will have a road repairs crew on site as soon as possible to carry out these works. Temporary traffic management will be in place during this time to ensure the safety of the crew and road users."

The drivers appear to be grateful for Stephanie and Wilf's help, with one returning to the couple with a card and some chocolates.

Stephanie added: "Someone's been back with thank you gifts. Grantham people can be so nice."

