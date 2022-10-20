A couple were "amazed" as a friendly otter paid them a visit, explored the road outside their house and was safely returned to the river.

Trevor Dunn and Kate Mason, of Dudley Road, Grantham, were visited by an otter yesterday (Wednesday) that came up their garden from the River Witham.

The couple, who have lived by the river for 15 years, were surprised to see the otter exploring near their front door, and approached it with caution.

Trevor Dunn holding the otter that visited his home. (60130291)

Trevor said: "Over the past several years we have become aware that otters visit our part of the river, but we were somewhat amazed yesterday at around 9.00 am when from within our house we heard the distinctive sound of an otter calling out loudly, after having left the river, come up to the top of our garden, and squeezed under a solid wooden gate in our passageway to reach our front door.

"When we opened the front door, also in our passageway, the otter was calling out quite loudly and sounding quite distressed, but after a few minutes in our presence it quietened down and squeezed under our metal front gate onto the pavement of Dudley Road."

The pair followed the otter out onto the street, but after a tentative exploration under a couple of cars, it came back to Trevor on the pavement and climbed over his feet.

The otter had a quick and tentative exploration of Dudley Road. (60130297)

Trevor continued: "I was able to use a two-handed oven glove to pick it up. Surprisingly, it appeared quite relaxed about being picked up and being held.

"It had totally lost any look of stress by then, and had ceased calling out, and I was able to carry it back along our passageway and down to the bottom of our garden.

"I had no doubt that if it had chosen to wriggle loose from my grasp I would not have been able to stop it succeeding, but it seemed very content to be held and just looked around. It didn’t try to scratch or bite me."

Trevor eventually placed the otter on some plants at the edge of the river.

He said: "After a minute or so it gently swam away downriver while again calling out quite loudly.

"Our previous experience of seeing otters in the river is that they rapidly avoid any contact with humans once they realise they are nearby, and I was so surprised to experience a direct physical contact with one from the wild, particularly when the interaction started with the otter appearing to be so distressed about its situation."