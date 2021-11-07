A couple are hosting a Christmas fair to help a charity that has supported them after their unborn identical twin girls died.

Megan Storey and Adam Parker, of Great Ponton, were left heartbroken when their daughters Maisie and Millie were born sleeping at 19 weeks and five days in September.

The couple, who have been together three years, had been ecstatic when they were told that they were expecting twins earlier this year.

Megan Storey and Adam Parker (52837076)

Despite it being deemed a high risk pregnancy from the beginning due to the babies sharing the same sac and placenta, Megan and Adam were both excited about the impending arrivals.

But just weeks later, Megan went into early labour and was given the heartbreaking news that her babies had died.

On leaving hospital the couple were gifted two ‘comfort’ bears from charity Aching Arms UK, which aims to support families after the heartbreak of losing a baby, during pregnancy, at birth or soon after.

The comfort bears are given as a gift from one bereaved family to another, to let them know that they are not alone.

Megan, an online trade administrator, said: “The bears have been a great source of comfort for me. They sit on a shelf in our bedroom and I often talk to them.”

The couple are now hoping to use their experience to raise more awareness surrounding pregnancy loss and the help that is available for families.

Megan, 28, added: “It’s only now that it has happened to us that we have found out just how many people have been affected by pregnancy loss. We wanted to do something special to raise money in our own girls names.”

The couple are organising a Christmas fair at Great Ponton Village Hall on Saturday, December 4, between 10.30am and 3.30pm.

Visitors will be able to browse through 16 stalls selling a variety of festive gift ideas including knitted Christmas wreaths, craft items and holistic therapies.

There will also be a raffle offering a range of prizes including a Christmas hamper, beauty vouchers, cupcakes, a meal for two at the Nag’s Head in Saltby and the chance to get your front and back door locks upgraded, worth £240.

Father Christmas will also be visiting throughout the day.

Megan added: “It only took an hour of reaching out to various businesses and individuals to confirm 16 stalls for the fair.

“Aching Arms UK means so much to us. They really helped us and continue to help us with our grieving.

“We just want to do what we can to help them like they have helped us.”

If anyone would like a stall at the fair, email atpgardenservices@yahoo.co.uk.

For more information about the charity visit www.achingarms.co.uk