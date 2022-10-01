Moving house in your eighties might be a daunting prospect for some, but not for Robert and Gloria Gee, who agree that it’s the best decision they could have made.

The couple purchased a new two-bedroom dormer bungalow at Bellway’s The Vale development in Bottesford this summer and they love it.

“It’s like taking on a new life. Everything sparkles and everything works,” said Gloria.

Robert and Gloria Gee outside their dormer bungalow at The Vale development. Credit: Bellway (59691000)

In fact, friends and family who popped in to see their new home have been so impressed with the place that Robert and Gloria think they might be inspired to follow their lead in buying an easy-to-run new-build home.

The couple decided last year to downsize from their former home in Whatton-in-the-Vale, around five miles away from Bottesford.

Their previous property, an extended 1960s bungalow, was bigger than they needed and with a large garden it all required a lot of work to maintain and keep in good order.

Robert and Gloria Gee in their kitchen/diner at The Vale development. Credit: Bellway (59690997)

It wasn’t easy to find something that suited though, and they looked around at both older and new-build homes.

“We saw quite a few from the outside but only went in about three. You can tell from the outside if you even want to go inside. They weren’t our standard and we thought there were things we would have to alter,” said Gloria.

But it was a different story when they got to The Vale, where the couple looked around a showhome and examined the plans for the type of home they wanted and the layout of the development.

“We saw the layout and the position of the property, and we just started looking at it and thought ‘oh yes!’" said Gloria.

“We wanted to stay in the area we know. It was a small development, and we liked the position of it, it’s still got a village feel to it. We have one or two friends that live in the village. There’s a lot to do here. It has a bus service; it has shops, and we are within walking distance of a shop.”

Robert and Gloria are fit and well but keeping a realistic eye on the future. So, they appreciate the fact that the house will work for them in the years ahead.

“They really did their best. Bellway were brilliant, they did their job magnificently and everything came together very well,” said Robert. The couple are especially grateful to sales advisors Vivien and Patrick Davison for all their help along the way.

A few weeks in, they are impressed with their new home. “It was better than we expected, and feels larger than we expected,” said Gloria, “Everything’s been so well finished. It’s been handed over in as-good-as-it-can-be condition. We couldn’t have designed anything better than it is.”

Gloria explained that the downstairs room designated on the plans as a study could easily become a bedroom if required as it is large enough and has a toilet and shower room next to it. Plus, they noted that the staircase is straight up from the front door, so if a stairlift was ever needed, it wouldn’t be a problem to fit one.

Robert and Gloria are already getting out and about in the local area. They have visited an open garden event and have plans to explore walking routes on their doorstep with friends who live nearby.

Gloria added: “We get up each morning and think ‘ooh, we’ve got a new house!’ To come somewhere like this is brilliant.”

