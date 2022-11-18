The founder of a local support group for people affected by cancer was a special guest at the Festival of Remembrance at the Albert Hall.

Julie Harrod, founder of Grantham Chemosabes, a group for anyone affected by any type of cancer, and her husband Joe del Brocco, were guests of The Royal British Legion at this year’s Festival, the first held in the presence of the new King and Queen Consort.

Julie said “We were met by The Royal British Legion and learned it is within their gift to recognise and invite representatives of community groups who, like their own fantastic organisation, reach out to those in need of support.

Julie Harrod and her husband Joe del Brocco at the Festival of Remembrance. (60762089)

"It was an incredibly humbling, poignant and privileged experience to witness first-hand the superb and fitting tribute to all those who served and are still serving in the armed forces and connected associations”.