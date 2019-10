A new 24-hour gym has launched in Grantham town centre.

Clubfit 24 opened its doors at 10-12 Watergate four weeks ago and has already attracted a steady flow of new customers.

It is the third gym opening for 23-year-old owner Laurence James, who set up his first gym in Rushden, Northampton, three years ago and his second in Leicester last year, alongside partner Poppy Colson.