A newly-engaged couple have launched their own online gift business after struggling to find a suitable Father’s Day present.

Jemma Dodd and fiancée Nick Thomson, of Wensleydale Close, Grantham, set up ‘In Art and Mind’ with the aim of giving people more choice when purchasing their gifts online.

Since launching the business three weeks ago, they have already received orders for a variety of gifts including personalised prints, wooden gifts, face masks, pet accessories, greetings cards and essential oil blends.