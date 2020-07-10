Home   News   Article

Grantham couple launch online gift business after struggling to find Father's Day present

By Tracey Davies
-
tracey.davies@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 13:15, 10 July 2020

A newly-engaged couple have launched their own online gift business after struggling to find a suitable Father’s Day present.

Jemma Dodd and fiancée Nick Thomson, of Wensleydale Close, Grantham, set up ‘In Art and Mind’ with the aim of giving people more choice when purchasing their gifts online.

Since launching the business three weeks ago, they have already received orders for a variety of gifts including personalised prints, wooden gifts, face masks, pet accessories, greetings cards and essential oil blends.

Read more
BusinessGrantham

More by this author

Tracey Davies

This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE