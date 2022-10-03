A Grantham couple were left "heartbroken" after a refugee hotel cancelled their wedding three weeks before the big day.

Zac Bartholomew and Callum Byrne, who have been together for six years, were told by Stoke Rochford Hall Hotel that their weddingon Friday, October 21, would be cancelled.

This is as a result of the Government extending the hotel's contract to take in additional Afghan refugees.

Zac Bartholomew (left) and Callum Byrne (right). (59682477)

Zac, 27, said: "When I was told, I describe it to people that it was like having my heart broken.

"It's because I imagined myself in the gardens, and I bought everything designed for that location and now suddenly I have to scramble for a new venue in three weeks.

"Two years of planning has gone into this. I have aunties and my grandad coming from Australia."

Luckily, Zac and Callum will be able to have their wedding on the same day at Belton Woods Hotel and Stoke Rochford has offered to pay the difference.

Zac added: "All my wedding invitations were sorted so I had to contact every single person up until midnight to tell them.

"Stoke Rochford were umming and ahhing for days and I said something needs to be done. So I called Belton Woods on the off chance and I rang them at noon and our wedding was sorted by 5pm that same day.

"They [Belton Woods] have gone above and beyond and the second I phoned them they were lovely and did everything."

Another obstacle stands in the couple's way, as part of giving notice, where you must sign a legal statement at your local registry office at least 29 days beforehand to say you intend to get married, was set for it to take place at Stoke Rochford.

Now that the location has changed to Belton Woods, there is a chance the wedding may not be legal.

However, there is hope a waiver will be put in place for the wedding to be considered legal because of the unfortunate circumstances.

Since the wedding was first booked in January 2021, the couple have had four wedding co-ordinators assigned to them with Stoke Rochford.

A spokesperson for Stoke Rochford Hall Hotel said: "The hotel has received notification from the Home Office that the current Government contract is to be extended to take additional families with immediate effect.

"It is with deep regret that three weddings which had planned to use hotel over the coming months have to be cancelled.

"We appreciate how distressing and upsetting cancelling a wedding is, not only for the bride and groom but for all the guests that have been looking forward to celebrating the union and in many cases have made travel arrangements.

"We have invited the couples to the hotel so we can discuss this situation with them in person. Not only are we offering our sincere apologies, but where possible looking at alternative arrangements and venues and then transferring the wedding plans to the new venue, as well as arranging a full refund, and any additional expenses the couple may have incurred."

A spokesperson from the Home Office said they do not comment on the operational arrangements of individual hotels.

They added: "The use of hotels to house asylum seekers is unacceptable and we are working with local authorities to find appropriate accommodation across the United Kingdom.

"The Home Office continues to provide safe accommodation for destitute asylum seekers who need it as we work to end the use of hotels which are costing UK taxpayers more than £5 million a day.

"Accommodation providers are responsible for identifying suitable temporary accommodation that can be used for this purpose and engage with local authorities around proposed use of sites

"Local Authorities are key partners in enabling us to procure sufficient accommodation to end the use of hotel contingency."