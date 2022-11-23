A couple who have decorated their home with festive lights for the last three years have officially put up their lights for this year.

Stephen and Susan Storey, who live on Wentworth Drive in Grantham, revealed this year's light display to neighbours on Saturday, November 19, with added extras to the display this year including a new train, a new sledge, candy sticks and a changed layout.

The light display will be up until New Year and the couple will continue to raise money for St Barnabas Hospice, as it is a charity close to their heart.

The light display on Wentworth Drive. (60848263)

Stephen said: "It took us three days to put them up, but it is nice to have them finally switched on."

Despite household energy bills rising this year, Stephen has still decided to add more lights to the house display as he is on a fixed rate tariff.

The light display on Wentworth Drive. (60848200)

He added: "As they are LEDs it only costs 30p a day to have them on. We have been checking our smart meter, which we never really looked at before and found out how much it is costing."

As well as new light additions, there is also a new donation box outside the couple's house where people can donate money if they wish to.

The light display on Wentworth Drive. (60848194)

The light display on Wentworth Drive. (60848329)

The light display on Wentworth Drive. (60848270)

The lights are on show from 5.30pm until 9pm every night.