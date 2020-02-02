Couple make history by being first to enter into mixed-sex civil partnership

A couple made history when they became the first to enter into mixed-sex civil partnership at a town registration office.

Malcolm Brown, of Castle Bytham, and Deborah Moles, of Weldon, have been together for 13 years but didn’t want the fuss of a full wedding ceremony.

They confirmed their commitment to each other at Stamford’s registration office in front of family and friends before raising a glass at the Castle Inn in Castle Bytham.

Malcolm Brown and Deborah Moles with their Civil Partnership certificate (27520282)

They now plan to enjoy a ‘honeymoon’ cruise in the Caribbean.

Malcolm said: “We have both been married and divorced in the past, so we wanted something different to formalise our relationship, and commit to each other without going to the elaborate lengths of a wedding.

“A civil partnership offers all the legal and financial benefits of a marriage but it is a much simpler process and it allows us to keep our individual lives and identities, rather than becoming the conventional ‘husband and wife’.”

It comes after campaigners secured a change in the law that allows heterosexual couples to take advantage of a right originally legislated for LGBTQI couples.

