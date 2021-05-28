A Grantham couple will be marking their diamond wedding with a trip down memory lane.

Ken and Wendy Baker, of Great Gonerby, celebrated 60 years of marriage yesterday (Thursday), with a Chinese takeaway at their daughter’s house and are planning to visit Surrey to see the church where they got married in 1961.

The couple first met in Woking, in Surrey, at a meeting of the church club when they were 16 years old. Ken fondly recalls that he would often wait for Wendy to arrive on her bike before he finally plucked up the courage to ask her out on a date.

But the budding romance was put on hold when Ken went away with the Army for two years.

Wendy, now 81, said: “He went away a boy and came back a man.”

After returning the couple started courting again before Ken proposed to Wendy on a jetty overlooking the River Thames. They married at Kingfield Baptist Church, Woking, on May 27, 1961 and spent their honeymoon in Jersey.

Ken worked on a farm in Woking while Wendy worked as an office manager, before they went on to have two daughters, Karen in 1963, followed by Sally in 1965.

The family eventually moved to Grantham in 1972, where Ken worked as a manager at a small dairy and delivered milk, while Wendy worked as a social worker for a residential children’s home on Huntingtower Road.

After retiring, the couple enjoyed travelling around the UK in their campervan as well as visiting the Spanish coast. They also love spoiling their five grandchildren.

When asked what the secret is to a long marriage, Ken, 82, smiled and said: “We just work together well.”

Wendy also admitted that Ken has a soft and romantic side and often spoils her with bunches of flowers and cards.

Happy 60th anniversary!