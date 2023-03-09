A couple from Swinstead have marked their platinum wedding this week.

Peter and Elsie Kiely, aged 94 and 91 respectively, celebrated 70 years of marriage on Tuesday.

The couple wed in St Mary’s Church, Swinstead, and have lived in the village for the entirety of their married life.

Peter and Elsie Kiely with their card from King Charles III. (62875568)

Their daughter, Lynda Wilson, said her parents were “very pleased to have received their special card from King Charles [on Tuesday] and many more from family and friends”.

The family are getting together on Sunday to celebrate Peter and Elsie’s great achievement at their home.

Peter and Elsie met several years before they married. A 21-year-old Peter cycled with his friends to Swinstead from his home in Castle Bytham to a youth club dance where he met Elise, who was 17 at the time.

Peter and Elsie Kiely on their wedding day. (62875562)

They got engaged on Elsie’s 21st birthday and their wedding was a cold and rainy day, with no heating in the church.

The ceremony was followed by a reception in the village hall and a honeymoon in Surrey.

After marrying, the couple lived with Elsie’s mum until 1957 when their first child arrived and they moved to the house they still live in today.

The pair had three children, which has led to six grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Peter and Elsie Kiely have received plenty of cards. (62875565)

Peter spent three years in the army, training national servicemen in Lincoln, before becoming a steel merchant for Arraquip Steel in Grantham. He retired from part-time work only 10 years ago.

Peter also enjoyed playing many sports over the years, particularly for Castle Bytham teams. He played football and cricket, and also turned out as a referee and umpire in both sports.

Elsie ingrained herself in the Swinstead community, having lived there all of her life. She enjoys whist and was always the go-to person for village gossip.

A decade ago, while celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary, the couple were asked what was the recipe for a successful marriage.

Elsie replied: “Give and take. We have arguments, and anyone that says they never fall out or say a wrong word is a liar.”

Peter added: “We have differences of opinion. I like watching football on TV and Elsie doesn’t.”

Lynda said that “this hasn’t changed”, and Elsie added that it was “pot luck”.

The couple are now limited in their mobility, but Peter remains “an avid reader” and regularly peruses all of the local newspapers from cover to cover.