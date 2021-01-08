A Grantham couple tied the knot just hours before Tier 4 restrictions came into force across the county last week.

Harvey Shelton and Suzanne Perry, of Harlaxton Road, Grantham, married at Allington Manor on Wednesday, December 30, shortly before tougher coronavirus restrictions came into force at midnight.

The couple were originally planning on a big summer bash next year but decided to opt for a smaller Christmas wedding instead amid the Covid-19 pandemic.