A couple have opened a village convenience store, with emphasis on providing a hub for the community.

Charles and Zoe Hubbard, aged 40 and 33 respectively, opened the doors of Croxton Village Shop in Main Street, Croxton Kerrial, on Saturday (March 26), following a six month process of stripping the shop to just four walls and redecorating.

The pair want to offer a personal touch with their convenience store, which also serves as a farm shop selling fresh and local produce.

Charles, a former student at King's School, Grantham, said: "It’s been really good. The start couldn’t have really gone better.”

He said that, especially after Covid, the main thing he wanted was for the shop "to be a community hub" and hoped to get to know every customer on a first name basis.

Charles explained that they are always looking to expand the range of products that they offer, even taking requests from their customers.

He added: “We really want to understand what people want round here."

As well as providing convenience goods, Croxton Village Shop offers a range of cakes that cater to those with dairy and gluten intolerances, as well as vegans. The shop also sells sugar-free treats, which can be useful for those suffering from diabetes.

Customers can also buy coffee and food to go, with benches outside to sit on and eat on sunny days.

Charles said that the farm shop products on sale in the store are all from "very local providers", with the cakes baked by a villager in Croxton Kerrial.

The process of revamping the shop took around six months, with Charles saying: "we came in and totally stripped the shop out to just four walls".

They outsourced some of the work, but wanted to take their time and ensured that they had the best end result possible by consulting with experts.

Charles said: “That process took a lot longer but we’re glad we got it there. It’s been really well received."

One of the notable features inside the shop is the presence of authentic wooden beams in the ceiling.

Charles explained that they had stripped the paint off the beams to reveal the natural wood, and that some villagers who had been in the shop had commented that they had never seen the beams like that before.

The couple had no experience of running a shop before running the Croxton Village Shop, with Charles previously working as an accountant, and Zoe as a civil servant. However, Charles did have some joinery and building experience, which he said came in handy during the redecoration of the shop's interior.

In the summer, Charles hopes to make the shop a pit stop for walkers and cyclists enjoying the countryside, with plans for a cycle rack and to sell products such as energy gels and protein drinks.

The store had been closed for two years prior to the reopening on Saturday. The building has been used as a shop for over 150 years, dating back to the 1860s when it was a green grocers.