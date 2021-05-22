A married couple who live in Brick Kiln Place, Grantham, have shown their generosity over the past year.

Robert and Rose Nash, aged 77 and 62 respectively, have bought extra items every time they went to buy food, so they could donate it to Grantham Foodbank.

The pair have been married 44 years and attend the Grantham Baptist Church.

Robert and Rose Nash. (47340441)

Rose said: “Especially as a Christian, I think it’s right.”

Robert added: “We do it because we’re happy to help.”

Nick Chambers, chief executive of LACE Housing, which runs Brick Kiln Place, said:“We’d like to say a huge thank you to all our residents and staff for their hard work and generosity in collecting all the much-needed items we’ve donated over the last 18 months. However, we would like to acknowledge two of our Brick Kiln Place residents – Rose and Robert Nash – who have been very generous in their donations for the foodbank.

“No matter what the weather, Mr and Mrs Nash have been going to their nearest foodbank in Grantham, every day without fail to drop off an item – which we feel deserves some recognition. So, on behalf of everyone at LACE Housing we’d like to thank them both for their continued generosity.”

Brian Hanbury, Grantham Foodbank co-ordinator, said: “We just give thanks for this gracious support that is shown by the supporters of Brick Kiln Place and all of our regular supporters.”