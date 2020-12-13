A dazzling Christmas lights display has taken over a couple’s garden in Grantham, in aid of charity.

Stephen and Susan Storey have decorated their home and garden on Wentworth Drive with an abundance of twinkling lights and festive features for the second year running, to raise money for St Barnabas Hospice at Grantham Hospital.

This year’s display has already raised £1,400, tripling last year’s £520 total after the couple added more lights, decorations and attractions including a Christmas train, tree and bells on the wall.

The dazzling display on Wentworth Drive in Grantham. (43510139)

Despite decorating their garden at Christmas for many years for their grandchildren to enjoy, the couple only decided to add a donation box last year in memory of Susan’s dad, Ron Wade, who passed away in the hospice unit last November, aged 96.

Stephen, 68, said: “People always said we should use the lights to raise money for charity. We had a really good response last year and once again this year.”

Donations have already started pouring in since the lights were turned on at the end of November, including a cheque for £500 from a man whose dad had passed away at the hospice.

Stephen added: “I always say that I’m not going to do another light display but I still find myself doing it each year and it’s for a such a great cause now.”

n Send pictures of your outdoor festive displays to comment@granthamjournal.co.uk or contact us on Facebook.