A couple who previously lived in Ukraine have shared their latest experience helping on the border.

William and Barbara Lawrence, who previously lived in Kyiv, have returned from the Ukrainian border to South Witham after delivering more vital supplies to a refugee centre.

Earlier this year, the couple spent several weeks volunteering on the border

Just five days prior to the outbreak of war in Ukraine, William, originally from Grantham, and wife Barbara, from New York, were both living in Kyiv, with Barbara working for an international development programme.

A letter detailing the latest trip, written by William, reads:

"On Friday evening Barbara and I returned home to Lincolnshire after fulfilling all our planned objectives at or near the Ukraine border.

"The first part of our mission included a drive to Dover and an early morning ferry to Calais. Four days’ journey across Europe brought us to the Polish border town of Przemyśł. We handed over many hundreds of towels and blankets to the 'Tesco' refugee reception centre, where they were enthusiastically received by the volunteer team who run the place.

"We arrived at a very good time because they were down to only a handful of fresh items to support the constant stream of newcomers to the centre. By the way, since we departed Przemyśł, numbers of refugees have again begun to increase, with 1500 new arrivals last night alone.

"At the same time we gave out some power banks, rucksacks and travel bags, to refugees who were moving on, further into Europe.

"To transfer the dried, canned and packaged foods and water purification tablets, we drove a few kilometres to the Border Crossing Point (BCP) at Medyka, where we met up with our friends from the Norwegian crisis response organisation ‘Paracrew’.

"Together with former US Marine Mike and his team, we cross-loaded your gifts into four Paracrew small vans, which together had about the same load capacity as our gigantic Ford Transit long wheelbase. That same day, Mike and the Paracrew guys drove your donations two days into Ukraine and all the way out east, to Kharkiv.

"The food, toiletries and personal hygiene items were handed over to a local distribution centre, where everything was re-packaged into family-sized bundles and given out to families trapped by the war in the areas of battles currently ongoing.

"Presently this is even more timely as there has been an increase in bombing and shellfire in the Kharkiv area over the last few days. There are many pictures of food package deliveries on this Facebook page.

"Military and medical equipment also went to eastern Ukraine and much gratitude was expressed for the camouflage clothing, sleeping bags and field equipment donated by former military people among our donors. We spent more money on medical equipment than on any other single grouping of supplies.

"Dealing with traumatic casualties on a daily basis, medical facilities across eastern Ukraine need a continuous supply of dressings and medical equipment.

"Although the whole list would be too long to repeat here, we bought a very large number of useful items, including bandages, dressings, micropore surgical tape, oropharyngeal and nasopharyngeal airways, suture kits, tracheostomy kits, CPR face masks for resuscitation, paramedic bags, colostomy bags, ‘Woundclot’ bleeding control gauze, Israeli bandages, aneroid sphygmomanometers, combat application tourniquets, intubation kits, stethoscopes, tough cut shears, Surgimax shears and other medical instruments and tools.

"Due to their sensitivity, these donations require more discretion, so we’re unable to provide links or pictures, but we have received updates to inform that they have gone to hospitals and clinics in the Kharkiv area and are in now in operational use.

"Our arrival at the Ukraine-Polish border was much heralded and warmly welcomed. Your gifts – there was a lot of stuff – are now delivered where they are needed and they are helping people to survive in a very violent and difficult situation, caused by the illegal and brutal invasion of their country by the Russian government.

"Our beneficiaries and all volunteers associated with our assistance mission have many, many times expressed their gratitude and asked us to tell you how grateful they are, particularly to know that people who don’t know them care enough to send practical, real help to a country far away.

"Thank-you, thank-you and thank-you again to all our donors and supporters for your caring kindness. You have made a difference to people whose lives are being lived within a desperate situation and they are very grateful to you. Thank-you!"