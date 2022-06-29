A family hot tub and event hire business was set up by a woman, who was made redundant during lockdown, with the help of her family.

Kim and Lee Turner, both aged 32, set up KT Hot Tub and Event Hire in April 2021 after Kim was made redundant from a job that she had worked for around a decade.

The business hires out hot tubs, bouncy castles, cinema and inflatables for parties, and it has gone from strength to strength over the past year.

Lee and Kim Turner. (57625660)

Kim works for the business full time, while Lee still has remained in a full-time job, but he still helps with set ups.

The pair have three children and Lee explained that the business "works perfectly around the children and school holidays, everything that it needs to really".

They got the idea for the business when they hired a hot tub from a business based in Lincoln for Kim's birthday.

KT Hot Tub and Event Hire offers inflatables. (57625657)

Lee said: "We just sat there thinking about what we could do around school hours. Then we went out and bought two hot tubs and we’ve now got five hot tubs, three bouncy castles and other inflatables, so it’s kind of gone a bit mad in the last year.

“Initially, because we were in lockdown and nobody could go out, everyone was staying in, that’s why last year was so manic with the hot tubs, but last October, we bought two bouncy castles and since then, they’ve been ridiculous.

“The response has been incredible. We started off by creating a Facebook page and we wanted to see where it went. Initially it was going to be an on the side sort of job because of how busy I was at work, but the uptake was that good, Kim doesn’t have another job now, she just does this."

The business has shifted more to inflatables than hot tubs now, with Kim and Lee covering places as far as Lincoln and Stamford.

One of the hot tubs that can be hired. (57625663)

Lee said: “At the moment, we’ve got everything just about in our garage, but the plan going forward is to get bigger. We’ve got to be careful of the children, a lot of it is weekend work,

“We don’t want to get too mad too quickly. It’s a case of growing gradually and seeing where it goes really. We didn’t anticipate it going like it has.

“We’re quite family orientated, our kids help us set up when they can. They come out a lot with us which is quite nice to see."