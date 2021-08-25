A Grantham couple set up a hot tub rental business during lockdown alongside their full-time jobs and are looking to expand.

Launched in January 2021, Grantham Hot Tubs was set up by partners Matt Pattison and Jordan Towning, and allows customers in the area to hire out hot tubs for a few days.

Both aged 28, the couple run their enterprise alongside working 40 hour weeks.

Jordan said: “The business was set up as a side hustle alongside both of our full time jobs, yet in the first seven months of business we’ve seen much bigger growth than initially expected.

“The concept is simple; we deliver, set up and fill your hot tub on a Thursday and pick up on a Monday.”

Matt and Jordan have managed to secure a couple of exciting partnerships with Belvoir Glamping and Curious Cocktail Club to offer extras to customers.

Jordan discussed the challenges of setting the business up and how it has been to see it grow over the past seven months.

Are you both still in your full time jobs or are you running the business full time now?

We both work full time, 40 hour weeks and the business is an evening/weekend side hustle for us - keeps us busy!

What were the biggest challenges of setting up?

I would say the biggest challenge was finding the right business model that suited us as well as our customers. There were a few ways we could have done this in terms of delivery days, location and price.

This is something we’re still experimenting with to some degree, but in the main we’ve found that delivering every Thursday and collecting every Monday works the best for us and our customers.

Had either of you done anything like this previously?

This is the first time we’ve launched and ran a business together. It’s definitely a learning experience and of course comes with its challenges, but we’ve thoroughly enjoyed the journey so far!

How does it feel to have seen the business grow and is there anything you would like to say to your customers?

It’s great to see that the business has hit the ground running, being fully booked every weekend is definitely something we didn’t expect in the first six months of business.

It’s been so great to see our customers celebrating special events like hen dos, birthdays and anniversaries, especially in the middle of a pandemic when we were all in lockdown and they were unable to go out and celebrate the way they usually would.

We’re very grateful for the support of all our customers, launching a small business in the middle of a lockdown was quite a risk and we wouldn’t have been successful without any of them. It’s all down to their support that we’re able to do what we do so we’d really just like to say a massive thanks to everyone who’s booked a Grantham Hot Tub so far.

What are your aims going forward?

It would be great to continue to grow and expand our audience portfolio as much as possible so we can keep doing what we do. We’ve got lots of exciting partnerships in the pipeline, with other great local businesses in Grantham, so watch this space for more information on that!

To find out more, visit: http://www.granthamhottubs.co.uk or find them on Facebook and Instagram @granthamhottubs.