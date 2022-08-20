After hearing a sound similar to thunder, a Grantham couple were shocked to discover their house was beginning to subside.

Peter and Cathy Selby, who live in Shelley Avenue, were watching TV on Sunday night (August 15) when all of a sudden they heard the loud sound.

They went outside and the walls, both inside and outside of the house, had started to crack.

The results of the house in Shelley Avenue subsiding. Credit: Ian Selby (58727610)

Peter said: "The house actually kind of dropped, I thought it was an earthquake. We went round to our neighbour and checked if they had looked at their house.

"They had cracks, but they weren't as bad as ours. Within half an hour, we were on the phone to the emergency services on the council to try to get someone to come round to look at the house."

An advisor from the East Midlands Building Consultancy went round to inspect the house and classed it as a dangerous structure to live in, and confirmed it had subsided.

The results of the house in Shelley Avenue subsiding. Credit: Ian Selby (58727857)

The results of the house in Shelley Avenue subsiding. Credit: Ian Selby (58727894)

Peter and Cathy were told they would need to get in touch with the South Kesteven District Council housing department to find out what to do next.

Peter added: "I said if we are going to have to move because it is a dangerous structure, who is going to incur the costs of moving and lack of earnings?

"My wife is disabled and I can't leave her to deal with all of this whilst I am at work."

The results of the house in Shelley Avenue subsiding. Credit: Ian Selby (58727889)

The results of the house in Shelley Avenue subsiding. Credit: Ian Selby (58727932)

After taking it up with housing, the couple were eventually told they would be moved to temporary housing.

Councillor Robert Reid, SKDC cabinet member for housing and property said: "The safety of our tenants is a priority for SKDC so we are pleased to have been able to identify a suitable property and support the family with a temporary move.

"The property they are moved to contains carpet, flooring and white goods and we will cover the cost of any removals.

The results of the house in Shelley Avenue subsiding. Credit: Ian Selby (58727616)

"We have conducted a structural survey of their home and now will start the process of organising remedial work."

The couple also informed their local councillor Ian Selby about the state of their house.

Coun Selby said: "It has been a most distressing issue for my constituents. When dealing with quite frightening situations, I try to consider how I would like to be treated if I was in that situation.

"Urgent action was required and I am pleased that the district council have managed to address such a difficult issue, so a thank you to all those who were involved."

The couple are due to move into temporary housing on Monday, August 22.