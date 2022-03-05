A farming couple have worked hard to build up their 100-acre farm, so much so that they are now supplying two of the country's top premium brand retailers.

Ian and Rebecca Chick established the Lincolnshire Pig Company shortly after buying their farm at Scredington, between Grantham and Sleaford and are proud of their quality animal welfare standards.

Their livestock includes over 2,000 pigs and 340 sheep, keeping the couple busy round the clock.

Ian, a former Parachute Regiment Warrant Officer, retired from active service in 2009 while Rebecca hails from an agricultural background.

Ian said: “Rebecca and I make a great team. While her focus and expertise is in animal welfare, my military background has given me a real appreciation of efficiency.”

The couple say they have been helped in their busy lives with the acquisition of their Unimog – a 12.7-tonne implement carrier – helped by specialists South Cave Tractors. Its arrival has already cut time and stress for the couple day-to-day.

Ian said: “The Unimog fits the bill perfectly for our needs. There are so many jobs around the farm for which it can be used, from cutting, raking and carting hay, to hedge trimming, fencing… I even use it to run a hydraulic pressure washer. What’s more, our six-year-old daughter Trinity absolutely loves it!”

He added: “Rebecca has relatives in the area with their own farming ventures. Using a 16-tonne Larrington Harvester trailer, we supply them with farmyard manure from the pigs and bring back straw for bedding.

“One regular run involves a 14-mile round trip which was taking me over an hour with the tractor. The Unimog is so much quicker on the road so I’m now able to complete the task in little more than half the time.

“There are safety benefits too. I no longer get cars coming up close behind then cutting in front of me after they’ve overtaken!”

South Cave Tractors celebrated its 50th anniversary last year and has been supporting the unique Unimog brand since it opened for business. Ian said“The service I’ve received from sales executive Ben Middleton and his colleagues has been first class from start to finish, while the Unimog is exceeding all my expectations.”