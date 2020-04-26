Allington couple take part in special stay-at-home campout for charity
Published: 14:25, 26 April 2020
A couple from Allington set up camp on their driveway as part of a special stay-at-home charity campout.
Paula and Marcus Hinton, who are both camping enthusiasts, spent the night in their camper van in aid of the NHS over the Easter weekend.
The initiative, called the Great British Campout for NHS Staff, asks people to camp out at home while donating £2 to NHS Charities Together.
More by this authorTracey Davies