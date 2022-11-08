A Grantham man followed in his father's footsteps as he took over a town centre pub with his partner.

Richard and Marie Foster have taken over the Blue Pig pub in Vine Street, Grantham, after landlady Jackie Sentance made the decision to retire.

The couple noted their excitement at taking on the new challenge, as they signed the paperwork earlier today (Tuesday).

Richard's late father, Dave Foster, ran the pub until 10 years ago when Jackie took over.

The father and son also ran Jasper's Nightclub in Westgate Hall together from 1994 until 2002.

Richard, 56, said: "I think my dad would be pleased. He might think I’m crazy.

"Jackie decided that she was retiring. She asked us if we were interested around three or four weeks ago."

Richard and Marie said the turnaround had been "pretty quick", adding that Jackie had been "very helpful".

"She’s been really good with us," Richard added.

The pair know plenty of the pub’s regulars, being regular customers themselves before taking over.

Richard and Marie also confirmed that all the current bar staff would be staying on, and said they were looking at some redecoration work in the pub in the new year.

When asked if it was good to put your own stamp on a business when taking over, Richard said “that’s what we really want to do".

Richard also runs Richard's Barbers on Harrowby Lane, and will continue to do so even after taking over the Blue Pig.

Marie, who works as a school secretary at Bottesford Primary School, said: “I’m looking forward to the new challenge.

“Come down and celebrate with us on Saturday!”