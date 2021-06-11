A Grantham couple were the first to tie the knot at St Wulfram’s Church after lockdown restrictions eased last month.

After an anxious wait, Sam Worrell and his bride Amy Nadollek finally said ‘I do’ in front of their closest family and friends – and dog – last Saturday, after rules were eased, allowing up to 30 people to attend a wedding ceremony.

After booking their wedding date months before the cornavirus pandemic hit last year, the couple, who first met at Grantham College, faced an anxious wait to see if their big day would actually go ahead.

Robeen the greyhound was a bridesmaid. (48032180)

Amy, 29, said: “We left the date and just hoped for the best. When the rule of six came into force we were fully prepared to just get married with just both sets of our parents watching as we just wanted to get married.”

But after the Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that up to 30 people could attend a wedding ceremony from May 17, the couple jumped into action.

Amy, who works as a care assistant at the Cree Centre in Grantham, added: “We suddenly had just six weeks to organise everything again. I admit that there were plenty of tears and we must have watched the news every day to check if anything had changed.

Sam and Amy Worrell married at St Wulfram's Church. (47940415)

“Our families were a huge support. We couldn’t have done it without them.”

The wedding went ahead, conducted under the current Covid restrictions and guidelines, with 30 guests who all wore masks inside the church. The couple were also joined by their rescue greyhound, Robeen, as a bridesmaid.

The service was conducted by Father Clay Roundtree, who was only formally licenced by the Bishop of Grantham last month.

It was made even more special as it was Father Roundtree’s first wedding in Grantham.

He said: “The couple were absolutely beaming. The focus was entirely on the happy couple.”

A reception followed at Grantham Conservative Club.

Despite Covid guidelines prohibiting dancing among guests, the couple were still allowed to have their first dance together.

Chris Nadollek, father of the bride, was just grateful the day went ahead.

He added: “This was a special occasion for so many reasons. We have waited so long for this day, and it was perfect. So many people worked together to make the day work, including the usher Joe who had to ensure that everyone was adhering to the Covid guidelines.”

Photographer and family friend Lez Jones was also there to capture the day on camera.

He said: “It was wonderful that the wedding went ahead. We were all watching the pandemic developments closely leading up to the big day.”

Sam, 37, who works as an operative in a factory at Easton, proposed to Amy in 2019 after seeking her father’s blessing first.

Despite it being a much smaller affair than originally planned, the couple said that they wouldn’t change a thing about their special day.

Amy added: “Getting married at St Wulfram’s Church was a dream come true. It was a shame that we couldn’t have had more of our family and friends there but everyone understood.

The couple spent their honeymoon in Skegness and will live together in Grantham.

Photos: Lez Jones