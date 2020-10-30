A couple from Granby are having their respective art work showcased next month.

Kooroon Gallery on High Street, Bottesford will be exhibiting fine art oil paintings by Julie Powell and atmospheric photography by her husband David Powell at The Old Sorting House for four days in November.

When the opportunity arose for early retirement, the Powells grabbed it with both hands.

A Julie Powell painting (42932351)

They had long held a dream of owning a motorhome and taking off on adventures. When they realised that dream, they began to record some of the beautiful places they were visiting, with camera, pen and brush.

Soon they were spending as much time capturing the sights as being tourists. Julie and David have discovered many beautiful places in Britain, in addition to all the lovely places in Europe.

At home looking at the beauty of what they see around Granby, their village, the countryside, in the garden or in the kitchen cupboards, they have plenty to record.

A David Powell photograph (42932354)

Julie and David have learned to see the interest in the mundane and both love abandoned buildings or intriguing corners.

David prints his own work as limited edition prints - using Fotospeed's 'NST Bright White - or Platinum Baryta papers, at either A3 or A4 size. A print will typically cost between £40-£50.

Julie's paintings are sold dependent upon medium used (mainly oils) size and the amount of time spent (on average 30-40 hours) and will cost between £200-£400.

The exhibition will be on Fridays 6 and 13 and Saturday 7 and 14 November from 11am to 4pm.

Visitors are asked to book beforehand and wear a mask. Julie is likely to be painting when you visit so ask her about her work.

For more information, contact glendagibson@live.com or visit www.kooroon.com