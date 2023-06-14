A couple will be opening their garden to raise money for their local church.

Simon and Annetta Turner, who live in Folkingham, will be raising money for St Andrew’s Church, Folkingham, on Sunday, June 25, from 2pm until 5pm.

The open garden will see a ukulele band perform, a plant stall and also afternoon tea on offer.

Simon and Annetta Turner will be opening their garden in Folkingham.

Philip Turner, the couple’s son, said: “They have quite an extensive vegetable garden, growing carrots to potatoes and certainly for some parts of the year are self-sufficient.

“My mother looks after a couple of greenhouses where she grows tomatoes in one and plants for the garden and to give away .

“There are a couple of mature borders and a multitude of different roses.

“Along with the obligatory lawn, which my father at 87 [years old], still cuts with a cylinder mower.”

Before the Turner’s lived in their house, it was the old doctor’s house where pigs were kept.

After Simon left the army in 1967, the family moved there and there “wasn’t much of a garden”, added Philip.

The couple transformed it into what it is today.

The event costs £6 to attend and is cash only.

It will take place at Willow Holt, Sleaford Road, Folkingham, NG34 0SA.