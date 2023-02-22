A couple will be running a marathon for an Alzheimer's charity after both of their grandparents passed away from the disease.

Gareth Bennett and his wife Cheryl, who both teach at the Kesteven and Grantham Girls' School, will be running the Manchester Marathon on April 16 in aid of the Alzheimer's Society.

The pair, who have lived in Grantham since 2008, will also be joined by Cheryl's sister Sarah in running the marathon for charity.

Gareth Bennett (left) and wife Cheryl (right) after they completed the Great Eastern Fun Run in Peterborough in 2022. (62572871)

Gareth said: "We love to challenge ourselves and running a marathon and training for it is certainly a challenge.

"We have both had grandparents who have sadly passed away whilst suffering with Alzheimer's, so we have seen the devastating effect Alzheimer's has on the person diagnosed and their loved ones.

"My grandpa Joe and Cheryl and Sarah's grandad John, who were both very much loved by the whole family, unfortunately had Alzheimer's and it was so sad to see them suffer.

"We want to raise money in their memory."

The couple have been following a strict training plan which involves multiple runs during the week and a longer run at the weekend.

Gareth is aiming to run the marathon in three house and 40 minutes, 10 minutes quicker than his one last year.

Cheryl and Sarah are aiming for around five hours.

Gareth has run to raise money for other charities in the past including Bowel Cancer UK, after he was diagnosed with advanced bowel cancer at just 28 years old. He has now been in remission for over 10 years.

Anyone can donate to their Just Giving page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/manchestermarathon-alzheimers2023.

Gareth added: "We appreciate that times are challenging for many at the minute but any support would be greatly appreciated."