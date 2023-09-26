A couple who met at university have set up a new property law and consultancy business.

Jodie Haines and Josh Burrows, who have been together since meeting in 2015 at university, are setting up a new property consultancy service in Grantham.

The couple have more than 25 years combined experience in the sector.

Jodie Haines will run the company with Josh Burrows.

Jodie said: “Our units are all town centre locations and we are aiming to be open before Christmas, with further units opening in 2024.

“We provide property law consultancy services for landlords and tenants.

The business will be based in Market Place, Grantham.

“Our client's range from small private landlords to large national corporations and we hope to continue growing the business and providing excellent service.”

Alongside Grantham, they also aim to open up services in Sleaford, Oakham, Bourne and Newark.

The name of the business is yet to be confirmed.