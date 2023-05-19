A couple will be taking on a series of hiking challenges to raise money for a charity that supports sick children in hospital.

David Amos-Reeves and his wife Chloe, both from Grantham, look to tackle a total of 22,000 feet with no hiking experience.

They will take on the Yorkshire Three Peaks and then the National Three Peaks challenge, seeing them climb Ben Nevis in Scotland, Scafell Pike in England, and Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon) in Wales in less than 24 hours.

Chloe (left) and David Amos-Reeves (right).

This is all being done to raise money for Starlight, a charity that supports children who are sick in hospital through the power of play, boosting their wellbeing and resilience during treatment, care and recovery from illness.

David, who is a Starlight employee and also a member of the Grantham Round Table, said: “The support we’ve had from friends, family and members of the Grantham Round Table will make sure we stay focussed and remind us of why we are doing this for Starlight.”

David and Chloe have already completed the Edale Skyline Challenge in under nine hours, but one hiking challenge is simply not enough for the ambitious couple.

Chloe said: “We did okay with the Edale Skyline but there’s a big leap in fitness for the Yorkshire Three Peaks, and an even bigger one for the national challenge, so we’re both feeling a bit anxious about June’s challenge!”

For anyone who wishes to donate to the couple’s fundraiser, go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/amos-reeves

All donations will go directly to the charity so more children can experience play in and out of hospital to help alleviate anxiety, isolation and restore a smile to their faces.