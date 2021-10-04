A couple who live in Grantham woke to a “horrendous” scene after their fish were attacked overnight by an otter.

Peter and Janice Benzie have been left upset after an otter attack caused the death of all 10 of their fish in their garden pond.

The attack, which is believed to have taken place in the early hours of last Tuesday morning, killed six Koi Carp and four large goldfish.

Otter (47502262)

WARNING: Graphic photos below.

Peter had owned some of the carp for over 30 years, with Janice describing the situation as “tragic”.

Janice recounted the Tuesday morning when they discovered what had happened. She said: “It was horrendous to see those poor fish. It was a horror scene really.”

Some of the fish were still alive after the attack but were badly injured, so Janice phoned a vet to find out what to do. She eventually found a way to put the remaining fish out of their misery.

She continued: “The whole lot is now gone. It’s upsetting because [Peter’s] always had fish. We just want to make other people aware of it.”

When the couple moved to the Grantham area four years ago, the fish came with them.

The fish were killed by an otter. (51905840)

The attack happened despite the couple putting a large net over the pond to protect the fish from animal intruders.

Janice added: “We thought we had enough protection. What we could’ve done, I don’t know”