A Grantham couple celebrated the birth of their first baby on New Year’s Day.

Mum Cat Toseland and dad Tom Moore, of Park Road, welcomed their son, Theodore John Ryan, who was almost a month premature, into the world at Peterborough City Hospital on Friday, January 1.

Theodore was one of the first babies to be born at the city hospital on New Year’s day and weighed in at five pounds and 14 ounces.