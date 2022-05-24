A couple are appealing for funds and donations ahead of their trip from to Ukraine, where they will visit a refugee centre on the Polish border.

William and Barbara Lawrence, who previously lived in Kyiv, are set to travel from South Witham to the Poland-Ukraine border to deliver vital supplies to refugees.

For several weeks, William, originally from Grantham, and wife Barbara, from New York, have been volunteering on the Poland-Ukraine border, helping people fleeing the devastating conflict.