Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

South Witham couple who previously lived in Ukraine are hoping to return to the country with vital supplies

By Matthew Taylor
-
matthew.taylor@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 07:00, 24 May 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

A couple are appealing for funds and donations ahead of their trip from to Ukraine, where they will visit a refugee centre on the Polish border.

William and Barbara Lawrence, who previously lived in Kyiv, are set to travel from South Witham to the Poland-Ukraine border to deliver vital supplies to refugees.

For several weeks, William, originally from Grantham, and wife Barbara, from New York, have been volunteering on the Poland-Ukraine border, helping people fleeing the devastating conflict.

Grantham Matthew Taylor
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE