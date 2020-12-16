A couple have transformed their garden into a winter wonderland to raise money for charity.

Ian Hage and Kenneth Burton have decorated their garden and drive way at Field House, Main Street, Ingoldsby, with lights and trees and even an outdoor cinema, to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support and animal charity SOS Rescue.

It is the fourth year that the festive pair have put on a Christmas charity display, but it was touch and go whether they would be able to go ahead this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The lights display in Ingoldsby. (43588132)

Ian said: “Every year we raise money for two charities dear to our hearts. During lockdown charities have suffered through the inability to campaign and hold events so this year more than ever they need our help.

“After speaking to Lincolnshire Police, we will be able to open the gates into our garden and driveway tonight at 5pm. Visitors will be able to see lots of twinkling lights and the outdoor cinema will be playing. There will sometimes be a secret guest at weekends known only as ‘SC’ but he will only be able to operate according to social distancing. I’m afraid the house itself will remain closed for this year. Social distancing and masks will apply.

“We have been advised by the police that we can only operate this if these measures are followed with a maximum of eight people in the driveway at any one time.”

Light display.(43583015)

The couple have raised thousands of pounds for charity since starting their Christmas displays, that have included transforming their home into ‘Grinch’ land, Polar Express and Narnia in previous years.

You can visit the house between 5-7pm each night until December 28 (the event will be closed on Christmas day).