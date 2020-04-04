A care home in Grantham has welcomed a devoted married couple to reside with them, accompanied by their beloved four-legged friend.

Patrick and Werby McHugh, of Red Court Care Community home, Grantham, have been spending quality time with their whippet poodle cross, Snoopy. The trio are now living at the home as a family and Snoopy has been bringing smiles and cuddles to fellow residents and care staff.

The move has been welcomed by the residents and Snoopy has adjusted well to her new permanent home and adores all the extra attention.

Patrick and Werby McHugh with Snoopy.

Anita Human, registered manager at Red Court, said pets are extremely valuable to many people living in care homes. Not only do they provide companionship, but they also offer comfort and a sense of calm. She said this is particularly important to those moving into unfamiliar surroundings.

At Red Court, the staff encourage familiarity and welcomed the opportunity to invite Snoopy into their home. Since the move, Snoopy has had a positive impact on the other resident’s mental wellbeing as she calms those with anxiety because of her docility.

Anita said: “It was not a difficult decision to allow the family to be in the home with their dog. When I first visited them in their home, I could see Pat’s devotion to Snoopy, and vice versa! She is a vital part of the family and I was determined to help them stay together. Snoopy has proven to be a real hit with the residents and we’ve also noticed a marked improvement in our residents that tend to suffer from anxiety. She’s such a gentle soul. It’s wonderful that Red Court has enabled Pat, Werby and Snoopy to remain a family, all together and under one roof.”

“It’s lovely to have a dog around the home, she joins in with the activities and is extremely well behaved. She is such a character and we can make a fuss of her whenever we want - she loves attention and is one of the friendliest dogs I’ve come across.”

The bond between Pat and Snoopy is exceptionally strong and she always sleeps on his side of the bed at night. The gardens at Red Court allow Pat and a carer to walk Snoopy around the complex. And, due to her excellent behaviour - and not wanting to leave Pat’s side – she has plenty of time off the lead.

Pat and Werby have quite a history together. Pat is a retired insurance salesman and Werby is a former district nurse, although previously she was a matron in a care home for many years, which is why she is so keen to help and support everyone.

