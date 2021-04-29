A couple who set up a personalised gift business during lockdown have now received orders from around the world.

Freddie Pearce and Chris Hill launched Ceramic Vibes from their home in Woolsthorpe by Colsterworth last year, to give themselves something to do when they were both furloughed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Specialising in gifts and keepsakes including mugs, coasters, toothbrush pots and make-up organisers, the couple enjoyed a successful website launch last June and started selling their items on the global online marketplace Etsy.

Freddie and Chris Pearce of Ceramic Vibes (46242172)

Within days of opening their shipping to the world, the couple, who have 18-month-old daughter Meadow, started receiving several orders from the USA, Canada and Germany.

It is a stark change from where the couple were a year ago.

When lockdown hit, Freddie was on maternity leave from her job at her parents’ business and Chris, 33, was furloughed from his job and now works full-time for Ceramic Vibes.

Freddie, 28, said: “At the very beginning of the first lockdown we, like many others, had a lot more time at home and we wanted to do something that would fuel our minds to keep us occupied – something creative.

“We came up with the idea of making personalised gifts that were long-lasting and unique. We decided mugs would be a good starting point, and it all grew from there.

“Our product range expanded to nine products with room for even more growth.”

Despite launching a business during lockdown, it has not deterred the couple.

Freddie added: “Setting up a new business is a challenge in itself – it takes a lot of time to learn the tools of the trade, and understand and practice the process required to be able to design and create our items. Then it was all about growing the business and becoming more recognised.”

The couple have got high hopes for the future.

Freddie added: “We would eventually like to outgrow our home office and have our own little unit.”

Visit: www.ceramicvibes.co.uk or look on Facebook and Instagram.