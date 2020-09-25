The number of people who can attend wedding receptions in England will be cut from 30 people to just 15 from Monday, scuppering many couples’ plans once again.

The change in rules was announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday, and is one of several changes announced as part of new coronavirus restrictions to curb a surge in cases.

It is the latest blow to wedding venues in and around Grantham, who are still struggling with the impact that the pandemic has had on the industry.

Celebrations held this weekend will narrowly avoid the new rules, which come into effect in England on Monday, but it will be too late for some local venues, which have been forced to cancel or postpone many weddings.

Rajat Bhatia, general manager at Urban Hotel, in Swingbridge Road, is worried that the new restrictions could spell disaster for an industry already struggling to cope.

He said: “We have taken a really big hit this year. Nine weddings have completely cancelled and 12 are postponed until next year.

“We have just one wedding still going ahead under the new Government restrictions of 15, as the bride and groom were still really keen to get married.

“We are just trying our very best to keep the building open. We just hope to hear some Government announcement outlining some help for the hospitality industry, as we just don’t know how long we can cope for.

“Our business is down. I have never seen anything like it.”

It is a bit more of a positive picture at Allington Manor.

Leo Vincent, who owns the restored Grade II-listed Jacobean building with wife Amy, said: “We haven’t had any wedding cancellations since March but we are in talks with one couple who are due to get married on Monday. They have already rearranged their wedding three times at another venue.

“We are well positioned because we are a smaller set up so our overheads are not as big as the larger, more corporate venues in town.

“We’ve also never had a minimum number for weddings and specialise in ‘micro-weddings’. We’ve hosted ceremonies for just two people before with myself and Amy as witnesses.

“Although this year has been a bit of a write-off, we are just doing what we can. We are lucky that we have our bed and breakfast side of things, which is another revenue.

“People are still booking [weddings] for next year but we’ve found that they are booking for smaller numbers.”

The couple have used the time in lockdown to redecorate and build a wedding pergola for outside ceremonies, which is perfect for social distancing.

Leo said: “It’s always something that we were going to build but we just brought it forward, especially as outdoor ceremonies are becoming more popular.”

n Have you been forced to cancel or postpone your wedding due to the new restrictions? Get in touch by emailing: tracey.davies@granthamjournal.co.uk