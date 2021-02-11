A legal challenge against the temporary closure of Grantham A&E will be heard in court on March 4.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) announced in June 2020 that it was to immediately implement proposals to convert Grantham Hospital to a ‘green site’ in order to carry out planned cancer and urgent surgery in a Covid-safe environment.

Campaigners, who fear the A&E closure will be made permanent, called for a judicial review of ULHT’s decision which the High Court allowed at the end of last year.

Grantham Hospital. (43124827)

ULHT said it would review its decision on A&E at the end of March.

Charmaine Morgan, chair of SOS Grantham Hospital, said: “This is very timely and I hope it will put pressure on ULHT at this critical time when they are making decisions on the future of our hospital.”

Campaigner Jayne Dawson instructed Irwin Mitchell’s specialist public law and human rights team to bring the legal challenge. The court was told by lawyers for Ms Dawson that the decision of the hospital trust managers was unlawful.

ULHT says it will defend the claim.